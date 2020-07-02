Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1505 N Locust #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1505 N Locust #5
Last updated January 31 2020 at 10:54 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1505 N Locust #5
1505 North Locust Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1505 North Locust Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
-
(RLNE5392702)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 N Locust #5 have any available units?
1505 N Locust #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 1505 N Locust #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1505 N Locust #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 N Locust #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 N Locust #5 is pet friendly.
Does 1505 N Locust #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1505 N Locust #5 offers parking.
Does 1505 N Locust #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 N Locust #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 N Locust #5 have a pool?
No, 1505 N Locust #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1505 N Locust #5 have accessible units?
No, 1505 N Locust #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 N Locust #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 N Locust #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 N Locust #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 N Locust #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas