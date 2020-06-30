All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
1503 Oakland Street
1503 Oakland Street

1503 Oakland St · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Oakland St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Vintage 1 bedroom, 1 bath across the street from TWU! Great location for anyone needing to walk to school. Lawn care and parking included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Oakland Street have any available units?
1503 Oakland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1503 Oakland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Oakland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Oakland Street pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Oakland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1503 Oakland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Oakland Street offers parking.
Does 1503 Oakland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Oakland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Oakland Street have a pool?
No, 1503 Oakland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Oakland Street have accessible units?
No, 1503 Oakland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Oakland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Oakland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Oakland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 Oakland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

