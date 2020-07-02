Rent Calculator
1502 Lattimore
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 1
1502 Lattimore
1502 Lattimore Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1502 Lattimore Street, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Home for Lease -
(RLNE5188381)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1502 Lattimore have any available units?
1502 Lattimore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 1502 Lattimore currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Lattimore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Lattimore pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Lattimore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1502 Lattimore offer parking?
No, 1502 Lattimore does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Lattimore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Lattimore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Lattimore have a pool?
No, 1502 Lattimore does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Lattimore have accessible units?
No, 1502 Lattimore does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Lattimore have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Lattimore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Lattimore have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Lattimore does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
