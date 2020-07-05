1417 Carrigan Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. Open kitchen to living room, eat in area. Wood burning fireplace with mantle. Master is in back of home. Walk in closet, 2 sinks, tub and shower. New carpet. Pets are negotiable.