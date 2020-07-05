All apartments in Denton
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:55 AM

1417 Carrigan Lane

1417 Carrigan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Carrigan Lane, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. Open kitchen to living room, eat in area. Wood burning fireplace with mantle. Master is in back of home. Walk in closet, 2 sinks, tub and shower. New carpet. Pets are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Carrigan Lane have any available units?
1417 Carrigan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Carrigan Lane have?
Some of 1417 Carrigan Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Carrigan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Carrigan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Carrigan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Carrigan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Carrigan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Carrigan Lane offers parking.
Does 1417 Carrigan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Carrigan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Carrigan Lane have a pool?
No, 1417 Carrigan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Carrigan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1417 Carrigan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Carrigan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Carrigan Lane has units with dishwashers.

