1413 Bayfield Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:37 PM

1413 Bayfield Street

1413 Bayfield Street · No Longer Available
Apartments with Pool
Location

1413 Bayfield Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR 2.5 Bathroom upscale duplex with all bedrooms upstairs! Open floor plan with new carpet, stainless steel appliances including rage, dishwasher and microwave! Security system, blinds, hardwood floors, granite countertops, oversized one car garage has storage space, fenced backyard, landscaped & sprinkler system. Perfect for TWU or UNT student. Split between 3 roommates rent is only 533 per person. Washer and dryer can be rented for an additional monthly fee! Ignore the Days on Market, this listing is for 72 units and intentionally runs ongoing so DOM is not indicative of the Market reaction to listing. Master bedroom door blocks door to bath, there are 2 full baths upstairs, don’t miss that when viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Bayfield Street have any available units?
1413 Bayfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Bayfield Street have?
Some of 1413 Bayfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Bayfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Bayfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Bayfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Bayfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1413 Bayfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Bayfield Street offers parking.
Does 1413 Bayfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 Bayfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Bayfield Street have a pool?
No, 1413 Bayfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Bayfield Street have accessible units?
No, 1413 Bayfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Bayfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Bayfield Street has units with dishwashers.

