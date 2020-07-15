All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

1407 Bernard St

1407 Bernard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Bernard Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
cable included
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Available 07/17/20 The Venue Aparments - Property Id: 304137

To tell you a little bit about the apartment.
Im getting my apartment at the venue subleased since im going to a different school for the incoming fall. It's a 12 month lease, it starts on August 17th. (The earliest you can move in is august 1st)
The apartment is a 1b&1b deluxe (640 sq ft)
Rent is $935+utilities,
The Venue apartments has TONS of great and useful amenities.
(stainless steel appliances, free cable/wifi, dog park, tanning booth, pool, gym, sand volleyball court, etc)
PET FRIENDLY
complex is gated!
This Unit comes unfurnished
If you are a UNT student it's only walking distance from the campus and it's on the UNT bus route.
FUN FACT! Right now my 1b&1b deluxe is about to bump up to $965 a MONTH, if you sublease though me, it will remain $935.
YOU ALSO GET $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTH OF RENT IF YOU SIGN THOUGH ME
Please contact me though my phone number text or call (903)-910-5553
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304137
Property Id 304137

(RLNE5871447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Bernard St have any available units?
1407 Bernard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Bernard St have?
Some of 1407 Bernard St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Bernard St currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Bernard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Bernard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Bernard St is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Bernard St offer parking?
No, 1407 Bernard St does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Bernard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 Bernard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Bernard St have a pool?
Yes, 1407 Bernard St has a pool.
Does 1407 Bernard St have accessible units?
No, 1407 Bernard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Bernard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Bernard St has units with dishwashers.
