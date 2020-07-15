1407 Bernard St

Amenities
Available 07/17/20 The Venue Aparments - Property Id: 304137
To tell you a little bit about the apartment.
Im getting my apartment at the venue subleased since im going to a different school for the incoming fall. It's a 12 month lease, it starts on August 17th. (The earliest you can move in is august 1st)
The apartment is a 1b&1b deluxe (640 sq ft)
Rent is $935+utilities,
The Venue apartments has TONS of great and useful amenities.
(stainless steel appliances, free cable/wifi, dog park, tanning booth, pool, gym, sand volleyball court, etc)
PET FRIENDLY
complex is gated!
This Unit comes unfurnished
If you are a UNT student it's only walking distance from the campus and it's on the UNT bus route.
FUN FACT! Right now my 1b&1b deluxe is about to bump up to $965 a MONTH, if you sublease though me, it will remain $935.
YOU ALSO GET $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTH OF RENT IF YOU SIGN THOUGH ME
Please contact me though my phone number text or call (903)-910-5553
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304137
