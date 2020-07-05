All apartments in Denton
1405 Buena Vista Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:22 PM

1405 Buena Vista Drive

1405 Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Buena Vista Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Buena Vista Drive have any available units?
1405 Buena Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1405 Buena Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Buena Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Buena Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Buena Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Buena Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 1405 Buena Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Buena Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Buena Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Buena Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 1405 Buena Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Buena Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Buena Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Buena Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Buena Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Buena Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Buena Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

