Denton, TX
1404 Bayfield Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

1404 Bayfield Street

1404 Bayfield Street · No Longer Available
Denton
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

1404 Bayfield Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR 2.5 Bathroom upscale duplex with all bedrooms upstairs! Open floor plan with new carpet, stainless steel appliances including rage, dishwasher and microwave! Security system, blinds, hardwood floors, granite countertops, oversized one car garage has storage space, fenced backyard, landscaped & sprinkler system. Perfect for TWU or UNT student. Split between 3 roommates rent is only 550 per person. Washer and dryer can be rented for an additional monthly fee! Ignore the Days on Market, this listing is for 72 units and intentionally runs ongoing so DOM is not indicative of the Market reaction to listing. Master bedroom door blocks door to bath, there are 2 full baths upstairs, don’t miss that when viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Bayfield Street have any available units?
1404 Bayfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Bayfield Street have?
Some of 1404 Bayfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Bayfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Bayfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Bayfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Bayfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1404 Bayfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Bayfield Street offers parking.
Does 1404 Bayfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Bayfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Bayfield Street have a pool?
No, 1404 Bayfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Bayfield Street have accessible units?
No, 1404 Bayfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Bayfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Bayfield Street has units with dishwashers.

