1402 Sombre Vista
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

1402 Sombre Vista
1402 Sombra Vista Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1402 Sombra Vista Drive, Denton, TX 76205
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1402 Sombre Vista have any available units?
1402 Sombre Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 1402 Sombre Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Sombre Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Sombre Vista pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Sombre Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1402 Sombre Vista offer parking?
No, 1402 Sombre Vista does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Sombre Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Sombre Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Sombre Vista have a pool?
No, 1402 Sombre Vista does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Sombre Vista have accessible units?
No, 1402 Sombre Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Sombre Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Sombre Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Sombre Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Sombre Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
