132 Woodland St.
132 Woodland St.

132 Woodland Street · No Longer Available
Location

132 Woodland Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful hardwood floors, large garden bathtub, and washer/dryer units. Private off road parking and yard area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Woodland St. have any available units?
132 Woodland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Woodland St. have?
Some of 132 Woodland St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Woodland St. currently offering any rent specials?
132 Woodland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Woodland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Woodland St. is pet friendly.
Does 132 Woodland St. offer parking?
Yes, 132 Woodland St. offers parking.
Does 132 Woodland St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Woodland St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Woodland St. have a pool?
No, 132 Woodland St. does not have a pool.
Does 132 Woodland St. have accessible units?
No, 132 Woodland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Woodland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Woodland St. does not have units with dishwashers.

