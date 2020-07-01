All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1317 Stuart Road

1317 Stuart Road · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Stuart Road, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Stuart Road have any available units?
1317 Stuart Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Stuart Road have?
Some of 1317 Stuart Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Stuart Road currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Stuart Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Stuart Road pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Stuart Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1317 Stuart Road offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Stuart Road offers parking.
Does 1317 Stuart Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Stuart Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Stuart Road have a pool?
No, 1317 Stuart Road does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Stuart Road have accessible units?
No, 1317 Stuart Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Stuart Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Stuart Road has units with dishwashers.

