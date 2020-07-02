1316 Cordell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

ROOM FOR RENT! Built in 2018, this townhome includes the FURNISHED shared living space, free WIFI, high efficiency stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood flooring, laundry space with washer and dryer, and off street parking.



The bedroom has a separate keyed/locking door, a private bathroom, large closet, and 1 guest/shared bathroom. Call 940-387.8553 for more details



•Security Deposit $500.

•Short term leases available

•WIFI included

•Non - smoking unit

•Applications can be submitted online at www creedepropertymanagement com