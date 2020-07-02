All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1316 Cordell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1316 Cordell Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:25 PM

1316 Cordell Street

1316 Cordell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1316 Cordell Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ROOM FOR RENT! Built in 2018, this townhome includes the FURNISHED shared living space, free WIFI, high efficiency stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood flooring, laundry space with washer and dryer, and off street parking.

The bedroom has a separate keyed/locking door, a private bathroom, large closet, and 1 guest/shared bathroom. Call 940-387.8553 for more details

•Security Deposit $500.
•Short term leases available
•WIFI included
•Non - smoking unit
•Applications can be submitted online at www creedepropertymanagement com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Cordell Street have any available units?
1316 Cordell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Cordell Street have?
Some of 1316 Cordell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Cordell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Cordell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Cordell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Cordell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1316 Cordell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Cordell Street offers parking.
Does 1316 Cordell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Cordell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Cordell Street have a pool?
No, 1316 Cordell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Cordell Street have accessible units?
No, 1316 Cordell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Cordell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Cordell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas