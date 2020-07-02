Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1301 Bernard Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1301 Bernard Street
1301 Bernard Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1301 Bernard Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice, updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home located within walking distance to UNT. Plenty of parking area on large lot. All information is deemed correct but must be verified by prospective tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 Bernard Street have any available units?
1301 Bernard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1301 Bernard Street have?
Some of 1301 Bernard Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 1301 Bernard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Bernard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Bernard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Bernard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1301 Bernard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Bernard Street offers parking.
Does 1301 Bernard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Bernard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Bernard Street have a pool?
No, 1301 Bernard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Bernard Street have accessible units?
No, 1301 Bernard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Bernard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Bernard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
