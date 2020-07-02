All apartments in Denton
1251 Dallas Drive

1251 Dallas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1251 Dallas Drive, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5803392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Dallas Drive have any available units?
1251 Dallas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1251 Dallas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Dallas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Dallas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 Dallas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1251 Dallas Drive offer parking?
No, 1251 Dallas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1251 Dallas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Dallas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Dallas Drive have a pool?
No, 1251 Dallas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Dallas Drive have accessible units?
No, 1251 Dallas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Dallas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 Dallas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Dallas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 Dallas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

