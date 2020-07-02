Rent Calculator
1228 Cordell Street
1228 Cordell Street
1228 Cordell Street
Location
1228 Cordell Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-story home with large living room and vaulted ceilings in an established Denton neighborhood. Enjoy a large fenced back yard as well as a garage conversion for added space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1228 Cordell Street have any available units?
1228 Cordell Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1228 Cordell Street have?
Some of 1228 Cordell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1228 Cordell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Cordell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Cordell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Cordell Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1228 Cordell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Cordell Street offers parking.
Does 1228 Cordell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Cordell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Cordell Street have a pool?
No, 1228 Cordell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Cordell Street have accessible units?
No, 1228 Cordell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Cordell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Cordell Street has units with dishwashers.
