Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1227 Avenue A
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:04 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1227 Avenue A
1227 Avenue a
·
No Longer Available
Location
1227 Avenue a, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Major updates, Beautiful, new appliances,new floors, new paint, great fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1227 Avenue A have any available units?
1227 Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1227 Avenue A have?
Some of 1227 Avenue A's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1227 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1227 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 1227 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 1227 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 1227 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 1227 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 Avenue A does not have units with dishwashers.
