1220 Crescent Street
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:34 AM

1220 Crescent Street

1220 Crescent Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Crescent Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/03/20 Nice light bricked house near UNT and DHS with central heating and air ceiling fans through out. Open living room with fireplace and sliding patio doors that open to a fenced back yard. Hurry!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Crescent Street have any available units?
1220 Crescent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Crescent Street have?
Some of 1220 Crescent Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Crescent Street currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Crescent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Crescent Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Crescent Street is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Crescent Street offer parking?
No, 1220 Crescent Street does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Crescent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Crescent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Crescent Street have a pool?
No, 1220 Crescent Street does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Crescent Street have accessible units?
No, 1220 Crescent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Crescent Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Crescent Street has units with dishwashers.

