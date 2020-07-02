All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1220 Bryn Mawr Place

1220 Bryn Mawr Place · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Bryn Mawr Place, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming house for rent!!!!! in a awesome location in denton TX. 3 bed 2 bath.. nice back yard!!!!!
Wood floors...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Bryn Mawr Place have any available units?
1220 Bryn Mawr Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1220 Bryn Mawr Place currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Bryn Mawr Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Bryn Mawr Place pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Bryn Mawr Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1220 Bryn Mawr Place offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Bryn Mawr Place offers parking.
Does 1220 Bryn Mawr Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Bryn Mawr Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Bryn Mawr Place have a pool?
No, 1220 Bryn Mawr Place does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Bryn Mawr Place have accessible units?
No, 1220 Bryn Mawr Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Bryn Mawr Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Bryn Mawr Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Bryn Mawr Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Bryn Mawr Place does not have units with air conditioning.

