All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1220 Bernard street.
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1220 Bernard street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
1220 Bernard street
1220 Bernard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1220 Bernard Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/30/20 Cute little 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house near UNT with Hardwood Floors.
(RLNE871366)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1220 Bernard street have any available units?
1220 Bernard street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 1220 Bernard street currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Bernard street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Bernard street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Bernard street is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Bernard street offer parking?
No, 1220 Bernard street does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Bernard street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Bernard street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Bernard street have a pool?
No, 1220 Bernard street does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Bernard street have accessible units?
No, 1220 Bernard street does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Bernard street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Bernard street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Bernard street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1220 Bernard street has units with air conditioning.
