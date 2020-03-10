1219 Bayfield Street

Amenities

NOW PRE-LEASEING FOR MAY THROUGH AUGUST MOVE INS! 3 BR 2.5 Bathroom upscale duplex with all bedrooms upstairs! Open floor plan with new carpet, stainless steel appliances including rage, dishwasher and microwave! Security system, blinds, hardwood floors, granite countertops, oversized one car garage has storage space, fenced backyard, landscaped & sprinkler system. Perfect for TWU or UNT student. Split between 3 roommates rent is only 550 per person. Washer and dryer can be rented for an additional monthly fee! Master bedroom door blocks door to bath, there are 2 full baths upstairs, don’t miss that when viewing!