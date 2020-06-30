All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:00 PM

1212 Crescent street

1212 Crescent Street · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Crescent Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice light brick house near UNT. This charming house has a fireplace, central heating and air and ceiling fans.

(RLNE871327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Crescent street have any available units?
1212 Crescent street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Crescent street have?
Some of 1212 Crescent street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Crescent street currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Crescent street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Crescent street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Crescent street is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Crescent street offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Crescent street offers parking.
Does 1212 Crescent street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Crescent street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Crescent street have a pool?
No, 1212 Crescent street does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Crescent street have accessible units?
No, 1212 Crescent street does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Crescent street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Crescent street has units with dishwashers.

