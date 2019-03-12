All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1210 Bernard Street

1210 Bernard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Bernard Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
oven
refrigerator
THREE BED AND TWO FULL BATH HOUSE WITHIN A FEW BLOCKS OF UNT. INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER. SCREENED IN LARGE BACK PORCH AND A STORAGE BUILDING FOR TENANT USE. CARPORT IS A TANDEM. WOOD VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Bernard Street have any available units?
1210 Bernard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Bernard Street have?
Some of 1210 Bernard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Bernard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Bernard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Bernard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Bernard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1210 Bernard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Bernard Street offers parking.
Does 1210 Bernard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Bernard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Bernard Street have a pool?
No, 1210 Bernard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Bernard Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 Bernard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Bernard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Bernard Street has units with dishwashers.

