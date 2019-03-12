THREE BED AND TWO FULL BATH HOUSE WITHIN A FEW BLOCKS OF UNT. INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER. SCREENED IN LARGE BACK PORCH AND A STORAGE BUILDING FOR TENANT USE. CARPORT IS A TANDEM. WOOD VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 Bernard Street have any available units?
1210 Bernard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Bernard Street have?
Some of 1210 Bernard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Bernard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Bernard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.