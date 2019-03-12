1210 Bernard Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

THREE BED AND TWO FULL BATH HOUSE WITHIN A FEW BLOCKS OF UNT. INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER. SCREENED IN LARGE BACK PORCH AND A STORAGE BUILDING FOR TENANT USE. CARPORT IS A TANDEM. WOOD VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT.