Wonderful previous model home for rent! One block away from McNair Elementary School. Community pool, park and base ball courts. Laminate floor in formal living, dining, family, hallway and all bedrooms.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 SILENT STAR Lane have any available units?
1208 SILENT STAR Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 SILENT STAR Lane have?
Some of 1208 SILENT STAR Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 SILENT STAR Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1208 SILENT STAR Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.