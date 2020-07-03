All apartments in Denton
1208 SILENT STAR Lane
1208 SILENT STAR Lane

1208 Silent Star Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Silent Star Ln, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful previous model home for rent! One block away from McNair Elementary School. Community pool, park and base ball courts. Laminate floor in formal living, dining, family, hallway and all bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 SILENT STAR Lane have any available units?
1208 SILENT STAR Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 SILENT STAR Lane have?
Some of 1208 SILENT STAR Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 SILENT STAR Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1208 SILENT STAR Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 SILENT STAR Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1208 SILENT STAR Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1208 SILENT STAR Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1208 SILENT STAR Lane offers parking.
Does 1208 SILENT STAR Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 SILENT STAR Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 SILENT STAR Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1208 SILENT STAR Lane has a pool.
Does 1208 SILENT STAR Lane have accessible units?
No, 1208 SILENT STAR Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 SILENT STAR Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 SILENT STAR Lane has units with dishwashers.

