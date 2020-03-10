Rent Calculator
1201 Telese Court
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:11 AM
1201 Telese Court
1201 Telese Court
No Longer Available
Location
1201 Telese Court, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 Telese Court have any available units?
1201 Telese Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1201 Telese Court have?
Some of 1201 Telese Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1201 Telese Court currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Telese Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Telese Court pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Telese Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1201 Telese Court offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Telese Court offers parking.
Does 1201 Telese Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Telese Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Telese Court have a pool?
No, 1201 Telese Court does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Telese Court have accessible units?
No, 1201 Telese Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Telese Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Telese Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
