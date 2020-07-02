All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:19 PM

1201 Bayfield Street

1201 Bayfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Bayfield Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOW PRE-LEASEING FOR MAY THROUGH AUGUST MOVE INS! 3 BR 2.5 Bathroom upscale duplex with all bedrooms upstairs! Open floor plan with new carpet, stainless steel appliances including rage, dishwasher and microwave! Security system, blinds, hardwood floors, granite countertops, oversized one car garage has storage space, fenced backyard, landscaped & sprinkler system. Perfect for TWU or UNT student. Split between 3 roommates rent is only 550 per person. Washer and dryer can be rented for an additional monthly fee! Master bedroom door blocks door to bath, there are 2 full baths upstairs, don’t miss that when viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Bayfield Street have any available units?
1201 Bayfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Bayfield Street have?
Some of 1201 Bayfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Bayfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Bayfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Bayfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Bayfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1201 Bayfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Bayfield Street offers parking.
Does 1201 Bayfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Bayfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Bayfield Street have a pool?
No, 1201 Bayfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Bayfield Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 Bayfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Bayfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Bayfield Street has units with dishwashers.

