Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1123 E Sycamore Street E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1123 E Sycamore Street E
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:19 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1123 E Sycamore Street E
1123 East Sycamore Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1123 East Sycamore Street, Denton, TX 76205
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and gorgeous! 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with Fresh paint, granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, newer light fixtures, high quality laminate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have any available units?
1123 E Sycamore Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have?
Some of 1123 E Sycamore Street E's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1123 E Sycamore Street E currently offering any rent specials?
1123 E Sycamore Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 E Sycamore Street E pet-friendly?
No, 1123 E Sycamore Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E offer parking?
Yes, 1123 E Sycamore Street E offers parking.
Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 E Sycamore Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have a pool?
No, 1123 E Sycamore Street E does not have a pool.
Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have accessible units?
No, 1123 E Sycamore Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 E Sycamore Street E has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas