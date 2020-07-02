All apartments in Denton
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

1123 E Sycamore Street E

1123 East Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1123 East Sycamore Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Updated and gorgeous! 3 Bedroom, 2 bath with Fresh paint, granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, newer light fixtures, high quality laminate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have any available units?
1123 E Sycamore Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have?
Some of 1123 E Sycamore Street E's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 E Sycamore Street E currently offering any rent specials?
1123 E Sycamore Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 E Sycamore Street E pet-friendly?
No, 1123 E Sycamore Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E offer parking?
Yes, 1123 E Sycamore Street E offers parking.
Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 E Sycamore Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have a pool?
No, 1123 E Sycamore Street E does not have a pool.
Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have accessible units?
No, 1123 E Sycamore Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 E Sycamore Street E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 E Sycamore Street E has units with dishwashers.

