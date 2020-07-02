Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1121 Peak Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:20 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1121 Peak Street
1121 Peak Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1121 Peak Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home near UNT and public transit. Great Location!
1 dog ok, 30lb limit $500 pet fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 Peak Street have any available units?
1121 Peak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 1121 Peak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Peak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Peak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Peak Street is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Peak Street offer parking?
No, 1121 Peak Street does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Peak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Peak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Peak Street have a pool?
No, 1121 Peak Street does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Peak Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 Peak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Peak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Peak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Peak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Peak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
