Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:41 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1116 Bayfield Drive
1116 Bayfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1116 Bayfield Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Ready! Great Location. Quiet and friendly neighborhood. Family with laminate wood floor, corner FP. Ceiling fans. Bay window for dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1116 Bayfield Drive have any available units?
1116 Bayfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1116 Bayfield Drive have?
Some of 1116 Bayfield Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 1116 Bayfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Bayfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Bayfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Bayfield Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1116 Bayfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Bayfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1116 Bayfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Bayfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Bayfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1116 Bayfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Bayfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1116 Bayfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Bayfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Bayfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
