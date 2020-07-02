Rent Calculator
1114 Mulkey Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:28 PM
1114 Mulkey Lane
1114 Mulkey Lane
No Longer Available
Location
1114 Mulkey Lane, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Kitchen with breakfast bar, large living room and fenced backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1114 Mulkey Lane have any available units?
1114 Mulkey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1114 Mulkey Lane have?
Some of 1114 Mulkey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1114 Mulkey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Mulkey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Mulkey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Mulkey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1114 Mulkey Lane offer parking?
No, 1114 Mulkey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Mulkey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 Mulkey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Mulkey Lane have a pool?
No, 1114 Mulkey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Mulkey Lane have accessible units?
No, 1114 Mulkey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Mulkey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Mulkey Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
