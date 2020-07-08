All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:49 AM

1111 Santa Fe Street

1111 Santa Fe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Santa Fe Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Beautifully remodeled 4-3-2 home in Denton. Quite subdivision with large lots and beautiful trees. Luxury laminate plank floor throughout living areas and bedrooms. Updated bathrooms featuring beautiful tile work on floors and showers. Master bath features freestanding tub and frameless shower door. The lot is spectacular! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Santa Fe Street have any available units?
1111 Santa Fe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Santa Fe Street have?
Some of 1111 Santa Fe Street's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Santa Fe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Santa Fe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Santa Fe Street pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Santa Fe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1111 Santa Fe Street offer parking?
No, 1111 Santa Fe Street does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Santa Fe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Santa Fe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Santa Fe Street have a pool?
No, 1111 Santa Fe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Santa Fe Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 Santa Fe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Santa Fe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Santa Fe Street does not have units with dishwashers.

