All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1110 Edinburg Lane.
Home
Denton, TX
1110 Edinburg Lane
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:12 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1110 Edinburg Lane
1110 Edinburg Lane
No Longer Available
Location
1110 Edinburg Lane, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RECENTLY RENOVATED! NEW PAINT! NEW TILE! NEW DECK! Real WOOD floors in Living Area and 3 Bedrooms. LARGE BACKYARD with large Pecan Tree and several other tall mature trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 Edinburg Lane have any available units?
1110 Edinburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1110 Edinburg Lane have?
Some of 1110 Edinburg Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1110 Edinburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Edinburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Edinburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Edinburg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1110 Edinburg Lane offer parking?
No, 1110 Edinburg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Edinburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Edinburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Edinburg Lane have a pool?
No, 1110 Edinburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Edinburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 1110 Edinburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Edinburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Edinburg Lane has units with dishwashers.
The University of Texas at Dallas