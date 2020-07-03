1109 Springcreek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful home. Currently tenant occupied, please call or text agent at 940-453-0916 for showing. Very well maintained home. Energy efficient 16 seers HVAC system so the electric bill is very low. Garage door with Wi-fi built in motor unit.