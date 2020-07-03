All apartments in Denton
1109 Springcreek Drive

Location

1109 Springcreek Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful home. Currently tenant occupied, please call or text agent at 940-453-0916 for showing. Very well maintained home. Energy efficient 16 seers HVAC system so the electric bill is very low. Garage door with Wi-fi built in motor unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Springcreek Drive have any available units?
1109 Springcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
What amenities does 1109 Springcreek Drive have?
Some of 1109 Springcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Springcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Springcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Springcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Springcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1109 Springcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Springcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Springcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Springcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Springcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 Springcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Springcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Springcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Springcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Springcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

