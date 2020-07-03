Beautiful home. Currently tenant occupied, please call or text agent at 940-453-0916 for showing. Very well maintained home. Energy efficient 16 seers HVAC system so the electric bill is very low. Garage door with Wi-fi built in motor unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1109 Springcreek Drive have any available units?
1109 Springcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Springcreek Drive have?
Some of 1109 Springcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Springcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Springcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.