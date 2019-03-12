Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1108 Coit
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:28 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1108 Coit
1108 Coit Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1108 Coit Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute upstairs studio garage apartment. Great location between UNT and TWU. Walking distant to school, shops and restaurants on University. For a studio it has lots of storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 Coit have any available units?
1108 Coit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 1108 Coit currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Coit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Coit pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Coit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1108 Coit offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Coit offers parking.
Does 1108 Coit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Coit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Coit have a pool?
No, 1108 Coit does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Coit have accessible units?
No, 1108 Coit does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Coit have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Coit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Coit have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Coit does not have units with air conditioning.
