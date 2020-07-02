All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1107 Linden Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1107 Linden Dr
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:14 AM

1107 Linden Dr

1107 Linden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1107 Linden Drive, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE868886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Linden Dr have any available units?
1107 Linden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1107 Linden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Linden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Linden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Linden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Linden Dr offer parking?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Linden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Linden Dr have a pool?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Linden Dr have accessible units?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Linden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Linden Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas