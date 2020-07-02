Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1107 Linden Dr
1107 Linden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1107 Linden Drive, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE868886)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1107 Linden Dr have any available units?
1107 Linden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 1107 Linden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Linden Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Linden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Linden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Linden Dr offer parking?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Linden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Linden Dr have a pool?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Linden Dr have accessible units?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Linden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Linden Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Linden Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
