Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1101 N Locust Street

1101 North Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 North Locust Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Impeccable updates grace this 2-story condo with 2 charming fireplaces! Granite hearth embellishes living area fireplace & painted brick lines master bedroom fireplace. Find stylish hard-surface ceramic tile floors in living & dining & updated fixtures, hardware & fresh paint throughout. Stainless steel appliances & granite countertops augment kitchen w refrigerator, smooth cooktop range & built-in microwave. Granite vanities & decorative tile work adorn 2.5 baths. Each bedroom offers private bath. Natural light brightens extra wide winding staircase with abundant storage. Private courtyard patio with privacy fence. Covered parking & mail center within steps of front & back doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 N Locust Street have any available units?
1101 N Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 N Locust Street have?
Some of 1101 N Locust Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 N Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 N Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 N Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 1101 N Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1101 N Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 1101 N Locust Street offers parking.
Does 1101 N Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 N Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 N Locust Street have a pool?
No, 1101 N Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 N Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 N Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 N Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 N Locust Street has units with dishwashers.

