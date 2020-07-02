1101 N Locust Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Impeccable updates grace this 2-story condo with 2 charming fireplaces! Granite hearth embellishes living area fireplace & painted brick lines master bedroom fireplace. Find stylish hard-surface ceramic tile floors in living & dining & updated fixtures, hardware & fresh paint throughout. Stainless steel appliances & granite countertops augment kitchen w refrigerator, smooth cooktop range & built-in microwave. Granite vanities & decorative tile work adorn 2.5 baths. Each bedroom offers private bath. Natural light brightens extra wide winding staircase with abundant storage. Private courtyard patio with privacy fence. Covered parking & mail center within steps of front & back doors.