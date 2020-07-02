1099 N Locust Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Impeccable updates grace this 2-story condo with 2 charming fireplaces! Decorative travertine & granite embellish living area fireplace & rustic brick lines master bedroom fireplace. Find wood floors & just updated fixtures, hardware & fresh paint thruout. Stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops augment kitchen with convection oven & stylish backsplash. Granite vanities & decorative tile work adorn 2.5 baths. Each bedroom offers private bath. Natural light brightens extra wide winding staircase with abundant storage. Private courtyard patio with privacy fence. Covered parking & mail center within steps of front & back doors.