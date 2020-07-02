All apartments in Denton
1099 N Locust Street
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:21 PM

1099 N Locust Street

1099 North Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

1099 North Locust Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Impeccable updates grace this 2-story condo with 2 charming fireplaces! Decorative travertine & granite embellish living area fireplace & rustic brick lines master bedroom fireplace. Find wood floors & just updated fixtures, hardware & fresh paint thruout. Stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops augment kitchen with convection oven & stylish backsplash. Granite vanities & decorative tile work adorn 2.5 baths. Each bedroom offers private bath. Natural light brightens extra wide winding staircase with abundant storage. Private courtyard patio with privacy fence. Covered parking & mail center within steps of front & back doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 N Locust Street have any available units?
1099 N Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1099 N Locust Street have?
Some of 1099 N Locust Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 N Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
1099 N Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 N Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 1099 N Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1099 N Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 1099 N Locust Street offers parking.
Does 1099 N Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1099 N Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 N Locust Street have a pool?
No, 1099 N Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 1099 N Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 1099 N Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 N Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1099 N Locust Street has units with dishwashers.

