Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1028 Springcreek Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 7:54 AM

1028 Springcreek Drive

1028 Springcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Springcreek Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh Paint, New Laminate Flooring throughout, new appliances. 4 Bedroom Home, all bedrooms up with 2 full Baths, half bath down. Back yard covered Patio with storage shed. Ceiling Fans throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Springcreek Drive have any available units?
1028 Springcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 Springcreek Drive have?
Some of 1028 Springcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Springcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Springcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Springcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Springcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1028 Springcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Springcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 1028 Springcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Springcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Springcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 1028 Springcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Springcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1028 Springcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Springcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Springcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

