Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1028 Springcreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1028 Springcreek Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 7:54 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1028 Springcreek Drive
1028 Springcreek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1028 Springcreek Drive, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh Paint, New Laminate Flooring throughout, new appliances. 4 Bedroom Home, all bedrooms up with 2 full Baths, half bath down. Back yard covered Patio with storage shed. Ceiling Fans throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1028 Springcreek Drive have any available units?
1028 Springcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1028 Springcreek Drive have?
Some of 1028 Springcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1028 Springcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Springcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Springcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Springcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1028 Springcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Springcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 1028 Springcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Springcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Springcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 1028 Springcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Springcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1028 Springcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Springcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Springcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas