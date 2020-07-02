All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1026 Thomas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1026 Thomas Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:00 PM

1026 Thomas Street

1026 Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1026 Thomas Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All utilities Paid except cable 1 bed 1 bath, separate access Garage has been turned into an apartment. All new interior, all new appliances, new flooring, ready to move in. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Thomas Street have any available units?
1026 Thomas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 Thomas Street have?
Some of 1026 Thomas Street's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Thomas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Thomas Street pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Thomas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1026 Thomas Street offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Thomas Street offers parking.
Does 1026 Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Thomas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Thomas Street have a pool?
No, 1026 Thomas Street does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Thomas Street have accessible units?
No, 1026 Thomas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 Thomas Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas