1026 Thomas Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:00 PM
1 of 9
1026 Thomas Street
1026 Thomas Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1026 Thomas Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All utilities Paid except cable 1 bed 1 bath, separate access Garage has been turned into an apartment. All new interior, all new appliances, new flooring, ready to move in. Great location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1026 Thomas Street have any available units?
1026 Thomas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1026 Thomas Street have?
Some of 1026 Thomas Street's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1026 Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Thomas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Thomas Street pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Thomas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1026 Thomas Street offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Thomas Street offers parking.
Does 1026 Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Thomas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Thomas Street have a pool?
No, 1026 Thomas Street does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Thomas Street have accessible units?
No, 1026 Thomas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 Thomas Street has units with dishwashers.
