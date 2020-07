Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

3 rooms for rent in a home located near University of North Texas and Texas Women's University. This cat friendly home has a large backyard for entertaining, an attic crawl hang out, and a large shared living space! This is a must see for all college students!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5118590)