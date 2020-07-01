1023 S Welch St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location! Location! Location!



-1 Block to UNT University of North Texas

-1 Mile to TWU Texas Womans University

-1/2 Mile to The Square

-1/4 Mile to I-35 for easy access to Dallas or Fort Worth



About the House



-Very Rare Cozy 1 Bed 1 Bath House

-Central AC & Heat

-Jetted Tub

-Laundry Hookups

-Stand Up Separate Shower

-Fenced Private Yard

-Cats Ok Dogs OK with Pet Fee



Video Tour (Please copy and Past video link below to your browser)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4N5BHZyb80



Please Call Text Kyle @ #214-683-0653



(RLNE4781989)