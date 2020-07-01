All apartments in Denton
1023 S Welch St
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:23 AM

1023 S Welch St

1023 South Welch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1023 South Welch Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location!

-1 Block to UNT University of North Texas
-1 Mile to TWU Texas Womans University
-1/2 Mile to The Square
-1/4 Mile to I-35 for easy access to Dallas or Fort Worth

About the House

-Very Rare Cozy 1 Bed 1 Bath House
-Central AC & Heat
-Jetted Tub
-Laundry Hookups
-Stand Up Separate Shower
-Fenced Private Yard
-Cats Ok Dogs OK with Pet Fee

Video Tour (Please copy and Past video link below to your browser)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4N5BHZyb80

Please Call Text Kyle @ #214-683-0653

(RLNE4781989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 S Welch St have any available units?
1023 S Welch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 S Welch St have?
Some of 1023 S Welch St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 S Welch St currently offering any rent specials?
1023 S Welch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 S Welch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 S Welch St is pet friendly.
Does 1023 S Welch St offer parking?
No, 1023 S Welch St does not offer parking.
Does 1023 S Welch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 S Welch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 S Welch St have a pool?
No, 1023 S Welch St does not have a pool.
Does 1023 S Welch St have accessible units?
No, 1023 S Welch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 S Welch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 S Welch St does not have units with dishwashers.

