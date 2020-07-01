Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1023 S Welch St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1023 S Welch St
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1023 S Welch St
1023 South Welch Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1023 South Welch Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location!
-1 Block to UNT University of North Texas
-1 Mile to TWU Texas Womans University
-1/2 Mile to The Square
-1/4 Mile to I-35 for easy access to Dallas or Fort Worth
About the House
-Very Rare Cozy 1 Bed 1 Bath House
-Central AC & Heat
-Jetted Tub
-Laundry Hookups
-Stand Up Separate Shower
-Fenced Private Yard
-Cats Ok Dogs OK with Pet Fee
Video Tour (Please copy and Past video link below to your browser)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4N5BHZyb80
Please Call Text Kyle @ #214-683-0653
(RLNE4781989)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1023 S Welch St have any available units?
1023 S Welch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1023 S Welch St have?
Some of 1023 S Welch St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1023 S Welch St currently offering any rent specials?
1023 S Welch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 S Welch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 S Welch St is pet friendly.
Does 1023 S Welch St offer parking?
No, 1023 S Welch St does not offer parking.
Does 1023 S Welch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 S Welch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 S Welch St have a pool?
No, 1023 S Welch St does not have a pool.
Does 1023 S Welch St have accessible units?
No, 1023 S Welch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 S Welch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 S Welch St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas