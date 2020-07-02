All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1019 N. Austin St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1019 N. Austin St.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:57 PM

1019 N. Austin St.

1019 North Austin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1019 North Austin Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted interior with beautiful original hardwood floors. Directly across the corner from TWU, this charming home features 1 master bedroom with the bathroom in this room, and also has an extra room that would be perfect as a kids bedroom or nursery, a home office, or craft/hobby room. The living room has great windows and is accented by the cozy fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors and so much charm with french doors leading to the kitchen. Washer and dryer connections as well as a highly coveted covered parking spot and outdoor storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 N. Austin St. have any available units?
1019 N. Austin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 N. Austin St. have?
Some of 1019 N. Austin St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 N. Austin St. currently offering any rent specials?
1019 N. Austin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 N. Austin St. pet-friendly?
No, 1019 N. Austin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1019 N. Austin St. offer parking?
Yes, 1019 N. Austin St. offers parking.
Does 1019 N. Austin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 N. Austin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 N. Austin St. have a pool?
No, 1019 N. Austin St. does not have a pool.
Does 1019 N. Austin St. have accessible units?
No, 1019 N. Austin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 N. Austin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 N. Austin St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas