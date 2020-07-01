All apartments in Denton
1018 Bernard St

1018 Bernard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Bernard Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3x1 house, walk to UNT! Washer dryer connections, central heat and air.

(RLNE880189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Bernard St have any available units?
1018 Bernard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1018 Bernard St currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Bernard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Bernard St pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Bernard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1018 Bernard St offer parking?
No, 1018 Bernard St does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Bernard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Bernard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Bernard St have a pool?
No, 1018 Bernard St does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Bernard St have accessible units?
No, 1018 Bernard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Bernard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Bernard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Bernard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1018 Bernard St has units with air conditioning.

