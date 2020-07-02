All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:02 AM

101 Bluebird Circle

101 Bluebird Circle · No Longer Available
Location

101 Bluebird Circle, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Great location with easy access to 288 schools and shopping. It has tile floors throughout, gas stove heat and water heater. This house is move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Bluebird Circle have any available units?
101 Bluebird Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Bluebird Circle have?
Some of 101 Bluebird Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Bluebird Circle currently offering any rent specials?
101 Bluebird Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Bluebird Circle pet-friendly?
No, 101 Bluebird Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 101 Bluebird Circle offer parking?
Yes, 101 Bluebird Circle offers parking.
Does 101 Bluebird Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Bluebird Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Bluebird Circle have a pool?
No, 101 Bluebird Circle does not have a pool.
Does 101 Bluebird Circle have accessible units?
No, 101 Bluebird Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Bluebird Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Bluebird Circle has units with dishwashers.

