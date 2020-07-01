Rent Calculator
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:30 AM
1005 Laguna Drive
1005 Laguna Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1005 Laguna Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage in Denton. Recently remodeled, stainless steel appliances, huge fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 Laguna Drive have any available units?
1005 Laguna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1005 Laguna Drive have?
Some of 1005 Laguna Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1005 Laguna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Laguna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Laguna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Laguna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1005 Laguna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Laguna Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Laguna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Laguna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Laguna Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 Laguna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Laguna Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Laguna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Laguna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Laguna Drive has units with dishwashers.
