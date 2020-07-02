1005 E Oak Street E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

PRIME LOCATION within walking distance to the downtown square shopping and dining district. ~NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED~ Wonderful, move in ready home, featuring comfortable and open floor plan with spacious living area with tiled floors, eat-in breakfast area and Kenmore appliances. Large living area. Master bedroom down stairs and tucked away privately at the back of the home. Secondary bedrooms with berber carpet and generous sized closets. Two full baths with tub and shower, large sized interior utility room, private yard w storage bldg. ***LISTING NOT POSTED ON CRAIGS LIST***