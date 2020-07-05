All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1004 Springcreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1004 Springcreek Drive
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

1004 Springcreek Drive

1004 Springcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1004 Springcreek Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1004 Springcreek Drive Available 07/24/20 ***STUDENTS WELCOME*** - Amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath welcomes STUDENTS!!! Short drive to school/shopping...easy access to major roads. Amazing yard with HUGE covered patio for entertaining!

*** MOVE IN 7/24/2020***

Schedule your tour today 940-565-9902 ext 1 TRACY

Visit www.adamirealty.com to view all of our available properties.

(RLNE2146164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Springcreek Drive have any available units?
1004 Springcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Springcreek Drive have?
Some of 1004 Springcreek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Springcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Springcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Springcreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Springcreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Springcreek Drive offer parking?
No, 1004 Springcreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Springcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Springcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Springcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 1004 Springcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Springcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1004 Springcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Springcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Springcreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas