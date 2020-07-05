Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1004 Springcreek Drive Available 07/24/20 ***STUDENTS WELCOME*** - Amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath welcomes STUDENTS!!! Short drive to school/shopping...easy access to major roads. Amazing yard with HUGE covered patio for entertaining!



*** MOVE IN 7/24/2020***



Schedule your tour today 940-565-9902 ext 1 TRACY



Visit www.adamirealty.com to view all of our available properties.



(RLNE2146164)