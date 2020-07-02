Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1002 Gregg Road
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:12 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1002 Gregg Road
1002 Gregg St
No Longer Available
Location
1002 Gregg St, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two Blocks from UNT campus. One block from the Oak St. Historic District. Cozy, quiet, neighborhood. Designated parking. Immaculately maintained. Owner lives in Denton.
Showings: Call Scott at 940-535-8057
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 Gregg Road have any available units?
1002 Gregg Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 1002 Gregg Road currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Gregg Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Gregg Road pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Gregg Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1002 Gregg Road offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Gregg Road offers parking.
Does 1002 Gregg Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Gregg Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Gregg Road have a pool?
No, 1002 Gregg Road does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Gregg Road have accessible units?
No, 1002 Gregg Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Gregg Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Gregg Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Gregg Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Gregg Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
