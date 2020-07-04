This is the perfect house for families or roommates. Lot of space for entertaining family and friends, this upstairs downstairs provides the perfect floor plan. This property is priced to lease. Hurry!!
(RLNE1447642)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1001 Wintercreek Dr have any available units?
1001 Wintercreek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Wintercreek Dr have?
Some of 1001 Wintercreek Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Wintercreek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Wintercreek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Wintercreek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Wintercreek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Wintercreek Dr offer parking?
No, 1001 Wintercreek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Wintercreek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Wintercreek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Wintercreek Dr have a pool?
No, 1001 Wintercreek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Wintercreek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1001 Wintercreek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Wintercreek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Wintercreek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
