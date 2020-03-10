All apartments in Denton
1000 Stuart Road

1000 Stuart Road · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Stuart Road, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This quaint home, located near TWU campus, is ready for immediate move in. Single detached garage is located behind gated driveway with a fenced yard. 24 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Stuart Road have any available units?
1000 Stuart Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1000 Stuart Road currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Stuart Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Stuart Road pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Stuart Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1000 Stuart Road offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Stuart Road offers parking.
Does 1000 Stuart Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Stuart Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Stuart Road have a pool?
No, 1000 Stuart Road does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Stuart Road have accessible units?
No, 1000 Stuart Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Stuart Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Stuart Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Stuart Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Stuart Road does not have units with air conditioning.

