All apartments in Denton
Home
Denton, TX
1000 Gregg
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1000 Gregg
1000 Gregg St
No Longer Available
Location
1000 Gregg St, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Won't last long! 1BR. 1BA. Two blocks from UNT. Quiet street. Off street parking. All appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Gregg have any available units?
1000 Gregg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 1000 Gregg currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Gregg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Gregg pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Gregg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 1000 Gregg offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Gregg offers parking.
Does 1000 Gregg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Gregg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Gregg have a pool?
No, 1000 Gregg does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Gregg have accessible units?
No, 1000 Gregg does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Gregg have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Gregg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Gregg have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Gregg does not have units with air conditioning.
